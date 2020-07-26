Mark P. Leunes, 57, of Honesdale, died Wednesday evening, July 22nd at home, after battling an illness with dignity and strength. His wife is the former Michelle Wojcik.



Born in Honesdale, son of the late Gus and Joyce Miller Leunes, he was a graduate of Honesdale High School, and the Lincoln Technical Institute, Allentown. He was employed as a service technician for the Avery Dennison Corporation, with his territory covering the states of New York and New Jersey. He was also the co-owner of a longtime family business, Leunes' Bar, Main Street, Honesdale.



Also surviving are a sister: Sheryl Richner and fiancé Marty Hedgelon, Honesdale; three step-children: Elissa Palmer and her fiancé Jacob Abplanalp, Forest City; Adrian Rizner and his fiancé Sammy Jo Crawford, Browndale; and Maura Rizner and her fiancé Matt Platz, Jackson; a nephew: Michael Carroll and fiancé Pam Griffith; a niece: Marisa Richner and fiancé Christopher Jensen; a great niece: Mia; a great nephew: Matt; seven step-grandchildren Corryn, Rylee, Hannah, Dakota, Maiya, Ashton, and Addison; and his rescue dog, and faithful companion Louie whom he loved very much. Mark also leaves behind two brother-in-law's: David, his wife Susan; Shawn, his wife Sarah and a sister-in-law: Laura. And many more close friends that were more like family including his Martini brother, Bill.



Graveside services will be held Monday, July 27th at 11am in the Union Dale Cemetery. A private viewing will be held and there will be no public calling hours due to current public health policy. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City.



Memorial donations may be made to Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 or Laura's Hope Rescue, 3385 Forest Street, Hop Bottom, PA 18824.



