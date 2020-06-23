Mark S. Davis
Mark S. Davis, 59, of Lake Ariel, passed away suddenly, after an illness, on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. His beloved wife of 35 years, Christy (Ward) Davis survives him. They were married December 14, 1985.

Born August 16, 1960 in Scranton, he was the son of Barbara C. (Price) Davis of Scranton, and the late Jack E. Davis.

Mark graduated from Scranton Technical High School. He worked for Pennsylvania American Water Co. on Stafford Avenue in Scranton for 39 years where he was a dedicated Supervisor. An avid outdoorsman, Mark was the Founder and President of the Lake Region Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was also a member of the Wayne County Planning Commission.

Mark had a tremendous faith and will be remembered for his dedication to his family and his relationship with Jesus. He loved his family and the Lord more than anything else. His example of steadfastness and integrity has been an encouragement to countless others throughout his life, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is also survived by a daughter, Sarah McNany of Lake Ariel and her partner Aaron; and a son, Mark Davis and his wife Kim of Augusta, Georgia; four granddaughters: Elliason, Norah, Austen, and Evangeline; two sisters, Jill Raines and her husband Derek of Scranton, and Lois Sherman and her husband William of Scranton; a brother, Jack Davis and his wife Lynne of Scranton; and father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Helen Ward of Lake Ariel.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5:00pm at Stone Meadow Gardens, 1273 Country Club Rd, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 with Pastor Dennis D'Augostine and Rev. William Rushik co-officiating. A time of fellowship and remembrance will be provided immediately following the service.

Following cremation, interment will be private, and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the National Wild Turkey Federation c/o Lake Region Longbeards Chapter, 323 Dundaff St. Carbondale, PA 18407.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Stone Meadow Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
