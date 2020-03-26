|
|
Mary Ann DeGori, 78, of Beach Lake, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Geisinger CMC in Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rocco DeGori. The couple married on April 30, 1960.
Born on October 28, 1941 in Bellmore, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Ada Bagnell Lent.
Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put others before herself. She loved shopping, going to the casinos and cooking holiday meals for her ever growing family. Mary Ann and her husband owned and operated the Milanville General Store with their son Rocco DeGori Jr. and his wife Vanessa. She looked forward to working at the store where you could find her in the kitchen with a smile on her face. She was honored to be apart of the Milanville community and will forever be in all our hearts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Vincent DeGori and wife Sally of Abrahamsville, Mary Ann Papperalla and husband Greg of Damascus and Rocco DeGori Jr. and wife Vanessa of Damascus; her brothers Joseph Lent and wife Marie of Long Island and Kenneth Lent of Florida; sisters Barbara Tingo, Carol Snyder and husband Carl all of Long Island and Joan Cavana and husband Joe of South Carolina. Also surviving are her grandchildren Michael Rushanski, Joseph, Jeremy, Nicholas, Anthony, James and Jessie DeGori; great grandchildren Everly Rose and Sadie Grace DeGori.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Donald and Daniel Lent.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 26, 2020