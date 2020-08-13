MaryAnn Miller, 75, of Whiting, NJ and lifelong resident of New Egypt, NJ passed on peacefully Thursday morning surrounded by her loving family.
Born, October 14, 1944 in Princeton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Arsene and Mary Tomenchok Coria. She was a graduate of Princeton High School.
Prior to retirement, she was a United States Postal Carrier at the Cream Ridge post office for many years. MaryAnn loved surf fishing, gardening, and animals of all kinds. She loved to shop on JTV daily, and some of her fondest memories were from her time as a founding member of the country band "The Long Black Limousine", with her late husband Walter Stanley Gamble.
Surviving are her loving daughter Katherine Miller - Ford of Lake Ariel, Pa; granddaughter Krystle Kamdyn Ford and her partner David Hetzel of Lake Ariel, Pa; four great- grandchildren Olivia Giovanna Ford, Ayvari Rayne Ford – Hetzel, Rayven Violett Ford – Hetzel, and River Dustin Foxx Ford – Hetzel.
She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Coria.
Arrangements have been trusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Funeral services will be private.
Private Interment, Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, Jackson, NJ. The family encourages memorial contributions in MaryAnn's name be made to: Lacawac Wildlife Sanctuary, 94 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel, Pa 18436 or Lacawac.org.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.