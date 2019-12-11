|
Maryellen Robinson, 90, of Pleasant Mount, died Saturday evening at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born June 12, 1929 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Helen Gaughan Robinson. She was a graduate of Technical High School, Scranton.
Prior to retirement she was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where she had great fun with her best friend Joanne Kelley. She was a former member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton and attended Mass in Pleasant Mount.
Maryellen was an animal lover, and she had a special place in her heart for her companion "Coree".
She was an avid reader especially of mystery novels, she had a great appreciation for beautiful flowers and religiously fed the neighborhood birds.
She loved her lottery scratch offs and occasional visits to the casino.
Surviving are a brother Jack Robinson, New Cumberland; and nieces and nephews including Toni McAndrew, her loving caregiver and Stacie Kriznoski.
Preceded in death by siblings Francis Robinson, Delores Siock, Wynne Pastellak, and James Robinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Entombment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Viewing will be Friday from 6 to 8pm in the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main Street, Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maryellen's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Rd, South Abington Township, PA 18411 or to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 11, 2019