Maureen (Wierzbicki) Bartron
Maureen Wierzbicki Bartron died peacefully with loved ones by her side on July 30th. She was a devoted and loving wife to John for 46 years.

She is also survived by her beloved daughters, Elizabeth (Jean) of Bozeman, MT, and Emily (Phil) of Andreas, PA, and grandchildren
Sheena, Hunter, Sarah, and Bellamy who will never forget how much their Babci loved them. She is also survived by her Aunt Mary, sisters and brothers, sisters- and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews with whom she loved sharing smiles and laughs at every reunion.

Maureen was born in Olyphant, PA on September 1st, 1945, and graduated from Mountain View High School where she was the "famous" rover on the skirted basketball team. She was a longtime employee at Wayne Memorial Hospital where she worked in the ER and as the employee health nurse.

Maureen loved her cats and knitting, enjoyed walking amongst her extensive gardens, and most of all loved her children and
grandchildren. Everyone who knew her will surely remember her amazing skills in the kitchen and her famous sour cream cookies. As a tribute to the always shining "Mother Maureen," please show kindness and empathy to those around you, and carry love and positivity in your heart like Maureen always did.

Elizabeth and Emily will be hosting a gathering in the future, when we're all able to get together and hug, where we will share stories and love.

Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
