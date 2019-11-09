Home

Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:45 AM
B.V.M. Queen Of Peace Cemetery
314 Chestnut Ave.
Hawley, PA
View Map
Michael Cagnacci


1969 - 2019
Michael Cagnacci Obituary
Michael Cagnacci, May 13, 1969-October 23, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria of Beach Lake, PA. Michael was predeceased by his father, Peter and a brother, Peter.
Michael was taken by the Lord with a smile on his face.  I am sure he made the Lord smile too.
After being part of a special program, he graduated from Lyndhurst High School in NJ. He was a member of HANDS and REC and participated in NJ state track and field, bowling, soccer, swimming and the javelin throw in NJ State Special Olympics.
After relocating to PA, he worked at Woodloch Pines for eight years in housekeeping.  At 31 years of age he went to live at Pathfinder Vaillage in Edmeston, NY. A beautiful community made up of men, women and children (who attended school until their graduation). They all had the same syndrome as Michael.  He now was part of a big family with the same syndrome as himself.
Everyone who knew Michael could not help but smile because he was always smiling.
A graveside service will be held  Friday, November 8th  at 11:45 a.m. at B.V.M. Queen Of Peace Cemetery, 314 Chestnut Ave., Hawley.
Goodbye my ray of sunshine, Mom.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 9 to Dec. 8, 2019
