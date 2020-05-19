|
|
Michael E. Kimble, 48, of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Honesdale, PA passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home, after an illness.
Born August 13, 1971 in Honesdale, he was the son of Frederick J. and Bette M. (Eltz) Kimble of Brooksville, FL.
Michael graduated from Honesdale High School, Class of 1989. He was a very outgoing and generous man who loved his daughters more than anything in life. Michael enjoyed following NASCAR racing, and had a special gift for vehicle detailing. He loved to enjoy the company of his friends and family. Most of all, Michael will be remembered for his tremendously kind heart. He would help anyone in need, and never missed an opportunity to show respect and gratitude to others. Michael will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten.
In addition to his parents, Michael is also survived by two daughters, Savannah Whyte and her husband Allen, and Cassidy Kimble; a sister, Shelley Treverton and her husband Scott; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large extended family.
Due to the current health pandemic, there will be no services planned at this time.
Local obituary provided by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 19, 2020