Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Kimble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Kimble Obituary
Michael E. Kimble, 48, of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Honesdale, PA passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home, after an illness.

Born August 13, 1971 in Honesdale, he was the son of Frederick J. and Bette M. (Eltz) Kimble of Brooksville, FL.

Michael graduated from Honesdale High School, Class of 1989. He was a very outgoing and generous man who loved his daughters more than anything in life. Michael enjoyed following NASCAR racing, and had a special gift for vehicle detailing. He loved to enjoy the company of his friends and family. Most of all, Michael will be remembered for his tremendously kind heart. He would help anyone in need, and never missed an opportunity to show respect and gratitude to others. Michael will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents, Michael is also survived by two daughters, Savannah Whyte and her husband Allen, and Cassidy Kimble; a sister, Shelley Treverton and her husband Scott; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large extended family.

Due to the current health pandemic, there will be no services planned at this time.

Local obituary provided by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -