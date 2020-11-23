1/1
Michael James Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael James Lynch
Clinton Township - Michael James Lynch, 79, of Clinton Township, Waymart, passed away unexpectedly, after an illness on Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020 at home. Born in New York in 1941, Michael lived in Brooklyn, NY, and Orange County, NY, before moving to Waymart, PA where he resided for the past twenty-five years. Michael went to New York City Schools and worked at Morgan Guarantee for over 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, relaxing, and watching television. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: his father, Philip; his mother, Mary (Rucket); his brother, Philip; sisters, Barbra, Mary, and Carol. He is survived by his brother, James of Phoenix, AZ; and his brother-in-law, Bryan Waterbury of Honesdale; and five nephews. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved