Michael James Lynch
Clinton Township - Michael James Lynch, 79, of Clinton Township, Waymart, passed away unexpectedly, after an illness on Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020 at home. Born in New York in 1941, Michael lived in Brooklyn, NY, and Orange County, NY, before moving to Waymart, PA where he resided for the past twenty-five years. Michael went to New York City Schools and worked at Morgan Guarantee for over 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, relaxing, and watching television. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: his father, Philip; his mother, Mary (Rucket); his brother, Philip; sisters, Barbra, Mary, and Carol. He is survived by his brother, James of Phoenix, AZ; and his brother-in-law, Bryan Waterbury of Honesdale; and five nephews. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com