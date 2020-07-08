Michael William Paloy died peacefully on July 6, 2020 of natural causes at home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Michael was 89 years old, born in Linden, NJ on February 7th, 1931.



Michael, his wife, and children made Honesdale their permanent residence in 1973.



Mike was a self-educated man, always interested in a good conversation about what he was learning next. He served in the United States Army for eleven years, including as a Drill Sergeant in the Korean War.



Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Theresa; his parents, Michael and Theresa; his three sisters, Helen, Elizabeth, and Ethel.



Mike married the love of his life Sonia on December 26, 1965. His favorite pastime was spending time holding hands with his sweetheart.



You would often find them playing music and dancing in the living room. He passed on his lighthearted spirit of adventure onto his

family in all his everyday life lessons. Mike is survived by his daughters, Katherine, Lillian, Michele, and Donna. His fourteen

grandchildren, Domenico, Carolina, Gary, Julia, Alyssa, Kaitlin, Darren, Vanessa, Sararose, Ryan, Justin, Melanie, Michael, Bethann, and two great grandchildren William and Elliana.



Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Thursday,4 to 7. All guests are required to wear a mask.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of his family at St. Mary

Magdalen Church in Honesdale. Interment will military honors will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Hawley.

