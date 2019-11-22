|
|
Miriam Jane Fritz Frisch, 81, of Honesdale, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home with her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard E.(Dick) Frisch. The couple married on December 9, 1961.
Born on September 21, 1938 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late George F. and Mildred I. Herrman Fritz. After graduating from Honesdale Catholic High School, she attended Empire Beauty School in Wilkes Barre, PA and ran her own salon in Honesdale for several years.
Known as Mimi, she enjoyed playing and watching tennis, walking, gardening, spending time with family and friends as well as going to the beach. Her grandchildren lovingly named her Mima, which was then adopted by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Susan Frisch, Thomas Frisch, Sara Gallik and Kristen Frisch all of Honesdale; her daughter-in-law Suzie Calkin Frisch; sons-in-law Scott Gallik and Robert Carmody, brothers Charles and George Fritz; sisters Janet Michael, Carol McGinnis, Susan Ridd, Connie Carmody and Karen Johnson; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Harris-Garcia; grandchildren TJ Frisch and companion Jolie Motichka, Lindsey Carmody, Taylor and Tanner Frisch along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn Frisch Carmody; brothers Gerald, Carl and Michael Fritz; sisters Joann Nell and Barbara Fritz.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr. Honesdale, PA 18431, Kate Frisch Carmody Memorial Fund, 401 Kellow Rd., Honesdale, PA 18431 or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave. Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 22, 2019