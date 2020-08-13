1/1
Nichole Melony Schaffer
1988 - 2020
Nichole Melony Schaffer, age 32, of White Mills died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mrs. Schaffer was born July 4, 1988 in Warwick, NY and was the daughter of Kristeen Ann (Cook) Thompson.

A loving mother to her two daughters, she was employed as a cashier at McDonald's. She is survived by her husband of 8 years: Steven Edward Schaffer; two daughters: Caitlin Mae Schaffer of White Mills, PA and Abigail Marie Schaffer of White Mills, PA; her mother, Kristeen Ann (Cook) Thompson of White Mills, PA; one sister: Rebecca Thompson of Honesdale, PA and a niece, Myah Dougherty of Honesdale, PA. Private cremation will be in Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel. Memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me in memory of Nichole Schaffer.

For additional information or to leave a condolence, please go to www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
