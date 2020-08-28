Chief Master Sergeant Norman A. "Skip" Klinger, U. S. Air Force Retired, age 72, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Biloxi, MS.
Chief Klinger was born in Honesdale, PA and had been a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. He graduated from Honesdale High School in 1965 and joined the U. S. Air Force at the age of 17.
He was trained in Wire Communications Technology and served 30 years. Traveling around the world to such places as the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Germany, England and multiple air force bases in the United States and its territories, he retired November 1, 2005 at Keesler AFB, MS. He and his wife of 37 years, Kwang Yol "Lee" Klinger, from Taejon, South Korea, remained in the area, living in D'Iberville.
His many military awards included the Air Force Commendation Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force, Chief Klinger worked at General Dynamics, Information Technology and traveled around the world installing LANs for the U. S. Air Force as a defense contractor. After 14 years, he again retired in 2020. He is a Gold Legacy Life Member of VFW Post 6731 in D'Iberville and served as Quartermaster beginning in 2014.
Chief Klinger is survived by his wife, Lee; two sons, Norman Anthony and Byron Carlos; his daughter, Marisa Renee Klinger; six grandchildren; and two nieces, Jeanie Cruz and Chrissy and her husband Christopher Hoban and their children.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial donations to VFW Post 6731, 4321 West Gay Road, D'Iberville, MS 39540.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors. View and sigh register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.