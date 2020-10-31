1/
Norman Robert Lambert
Norman R. Lambert, age 87, of Parsippany, NJ passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born January 14, 1933 in Prompton, PA to the late Robert F. Lambert and Grace M. (Thomas) Lambert. He was the oldest of three siblings, the late Leroy T. Lambert and Bruce R. Lambert (wife Carol, Honesdale, PA).

He graduated from Honesdale High School in 1951 and served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1953-56 in Germany.

Following his discharge from the Army, Norman worked for GLF (Honesdale, PA and Little Falls, NJ), Oak Farms (Wayne, NJ) and ultimately Jarrett Industries (Cedar Knolls, NJ) where he retired in 1996.

He married Nadine E. Bock on October 10, 1959 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine E. Lambert, sons, Craig E. Lambert (wife Bonnie, Lake Hopatcong, NJ) and Stephen M. Lambert (wife Alison, Castro Valley, CA) and five grandchildren (AJ, Tyler, Sabrina, Alexander and Jacob).
Norman had many interests. When younger, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography. In his later years, genealogy became his passion.

A private service will be held at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Randolph, NJ. Interment will be in Pleasant Mount, PA. Memorial Donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 120 Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
October 18, 2020
With deepest condolences to you and your family.
Sandy and Lou Loiacono
Friend
