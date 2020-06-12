Norvald J. Normann, 90 years passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday June 7th, 2020.



Norvald was the youngest of twelve siblings born January 5th, 1930 to Brita and Edvard Normann. He was born in Arnafjord, Norway, a village surrounded by the snow capped mountains and waterfalls.



Norvald is survived by his loving wife Maria Normann with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.



Norvald emigrated to America in 1948 with his brother Olav to Brooklyn, New York.He soon set sail traveling the seas with the Tidewater Oil Company. Norvald was drafted into the U.S Army and served in Korea. He was recognized for his leadership ability by his commanding officer and promoted to Squad Leader. Norvald was the recipient of the Bronze Star during his service in Korea.



Norvald became a U.S Citizen June 7th, 1956 Norvald is survived by his 3 children, Edward Normann (Liz), Lisa Normann Molinaro and Erik Normann. He is father-in-law to Susan Ace (Bill) and Kenny Guzzi (Olivia).



He was the best "Bestefar" to Heather, Melissa, Kristen, Samantha, Dakota, Briar, Jessica, Anna, Dianna, Vanessa and a loving "Eldefar" to Morgan, Mckenna, Elsa, Shea, Serenity, Azlyn, Makenna, Miranda, Evan, Izzy, Sadie, Chelsea, Mateo and Lucas.



He will be missed by many family members and friends both here and in Norway.



The Last Of The Vikings has departed us from this earth, but will live on in our memories. A generous man who spoke from the heart, always helping, never complaining and loved by all who met him. He was one of kind and did it his way. Rest In Peace Dad.



Arrangements are being handled by the Arthur A Bryant Funeral Home, Honesdale, Pa.

