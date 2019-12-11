|
|
Mrs. Patricia Ann Byrne passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in her home. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James P. Byrne.
She was born in Queens, New York to Sarah and Patrick McMahon on June 5th 1939. She was the second of three children. Her older brother Kevin McMahon and his wife, Rose McMahon together shared a lifetime of wonderful memories. Her younger brother Francis McMahon, and his wife Patricia, preceded her in death, but were always a cherished part of
the family.
Her beautiful life will forever be remembered in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her children: Therese Williams (Joseph), James Byrne (Kristine), Anne Harrison (Alan), Kathleen Pepin (Richard), Jane Hallman (Christian) and Patrick Byrne.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Madeline Williams, Kaitlyn Byrne, James P. Byrne, Michael Byrne, Allison Byrne, Joshua
Walles, Kylie Spencer (Matthew), Jacob Pepin, Sean Hallman, Nicholas Hallman, Bianca Byrne, Gianna Byrne and Scott Byrne, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed visiting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had such a kind heart and a positive outlook on life that reflected in how she interacted with everyone. Her smile and sense of humor lit up a room and brought joy to those around her. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, hiking, boating and camping with Jim.
She enjoyed spending time by the lake with her grandchildren, long walks with her canine baby, Lilly.
One of the favorite memories she would reminisce about was when her mother took her to Broadway shows as a child. She saw Frank Sinatra at a NYC Theater and she appeared in the audience of the Howdy Doody Show at one time.
Later in life she enjoyed attending shows at the Wick Theater in Boca Raton, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 10 am. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Friday, 4 to 7pm.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 11, 2019