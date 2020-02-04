|
|
Patricia Ann (Brussell) Miller, 83, of Honesdale, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center. She was
preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Miller on March 23, 2000.
Born on November 21, 1936 at the family farm on Bear Swamp Road in Texas Township, she was the daughter of the late Leo and M. Helen (Morgan) Brussell. A loving housewife and mother, Pat also worked as a pharmacy technician at Rea & Derick and later CVS.
Pat was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was an original
member and founder of the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel, founded in 1990. For twenty five years, she was a CCD teacher. She was also a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound and would recite the Rosary at Ellen Memorial with the residents. She faithfully traveled to St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton with her friend Jean Tuman.
She was a member of the Red Hats Society and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons Douglas Miller and wife Tanya of Honesdale and Donald Miller and wife Maria of Waymart; her daughter Diane Abbott and husband Jeff of Cherry Ridge; her daughter-in-law Donna Miller of Forest City; her brother William Doherty of Honesdale; her sister Frances Romich of Waymart; sisters-in-law Jean Avery and Betty Brussell; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons Daniel and Dennis Miller and brothers Joseph, Jack and Jerry Brussell.
Pat's family would like to thank the staff of Ellen Memorial for their care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale at 10 am. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Thursday, 4 to 7.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel, c/o St. John the Evangelist Parish, 414 Church St. Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 4, 2020