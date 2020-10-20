Patricia Ann Warring "our special angel" born July 27th, 1950 departed this life into the loving arms of her parents the late Charlotte and Glenn Warring on October 7th, 2020. Patsy was 70 years old. She lived with and was cared for by her loving mother. Patsy was the oldest of five siblings.



Brothers; the late Russell Warring and his wife Lillian, Jerry Warring and his wife Cyndy. Sisters; Susan Rowe and her husband Pete, Nancy Holl and her husband Lynn. Nephews; Dustin Holl, Chase Holl and his wife Tegan, Logan Holl, Jason Warring, Joshua Rowe and his wife Amanda, Trever Warring and his wife Jackie, Heath Warring and his wife Ashley. Nieces; Kimberly Cisco and her husband Sid, Angela Marcum, Linda Kay Tucker. Great Nieces and Nephews; "her sweetheart" Lila Jane and Declan Holl, Jillian Rodriguez, Atticus and Juniper Rowe, Charlotte and Alayna Warring, Wyatt and Bryce Warring, Marcus and Tanner Cisco, Andrew and Kelly Marcum, Yelena and AreOnna Tucker.



She also leaves behind many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. As well as a host of caring neighbors and friends. Those who knew and loved Patsy had their lives forever touched by her presence. A private family service honoring her life was held October 10th, 2020.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa



