1/
Patricia C. Tamblyn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia C. Tamblyn, 87, Honesdale died at home Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Tamblyn.

Born in Waymart, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Marguerite Minor Case. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1950. Patty was a faithful member of the Central United Methodist Church of Honesdale, a lifetime member of the Honesdale Golf Club, and an active volunteer and supporter of the Wayne County Library.

She is survived by two sons: James Tamblyn and his wife Marjorie, Honesdale, Robert Tamblyn of La Quinta, California; two daughters: Susan Johnson and her husband, William, of Groesbeck, Texas, and Kate Ritch and her husband Mike of Honesdale; two brothers: Charles Case, Honesdale, Robert Case and his wife Nancy, of Venice, Florida; a sister, Winifred Tolerico and her husband Tom, of Honesdale. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane C. Theurer. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospice, with special thanks to Charlene, for her compassion.

Due to the current pandemic a private service will be held at the family's convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Library, 1406 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 or the Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th St. Honesdale, PA 18431.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St Honesdale, Pa 18431

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved