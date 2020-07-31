Patricia C. Tamblyn, 87, Honesdale died at home Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Tamblyn.



Born in Waymart, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Marguerite Minor Case. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1950. Patty was a faithful member of the Central United Methodist Church of Honesdale, a lifetime member of the Honesdale Golf Club, and an active volunteer and supporter of the Wayne County Library.



She is survived by two sons: James Tamblyn and his wife Marjorie, Honesdale, Robert Tamblyn of La Quinta, California; two daughters: Susan Johnson and her husband, William, of Groesbeck, Texas, and Kate Ritch and her husband Mike of Honesdale; two brothers: Charles Case, Honesdale, Robert Case and his wife Nancy, of Venice, Florida; a sister, Winifred Tolerico and her husband Tom, of Honesdale. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane C. Theurer. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospice, with special thanks to Charlene, for her compassion.



Due to the current pandemic a private service will be held at the family's convenience.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Library, 1406 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 or the Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th St. Honesdale, PA 18431.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St Honesdale, Pa 18431

