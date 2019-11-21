|
Patrina Cantasano, 90, of Breezy Point, NY, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cantasano, Jr. on July 5, 2004 who she will join for eternity in St. John's Cemetery.
Born on July 19, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Ponte) Cito. Before retiring, Patrina was an administrator and bookkeeper.
Over the years, Patrina was involved in the community wherever she lived. In her younger years, she was a Girl Scout leader and involved with Habitat for Humanity. She was a faithful lady who was active in her church serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Lecturer.
Locally and most recently, she attended St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale. Patrina based her life around her family and faith.
Surviving are her daughters Patrina Stanley of Honesdale, Annette Farrell and husband George of Manhattan, NY and RoseAnne Cantasano of Florida; her son Michael Cantasano and wife Susan of Honesdale; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren (one of the way).
She was preceded in death by her sons Charles "Chuck" Cantasano and Richard Cantasano and her sister Dorothy Favara.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 11 am. The family will receive friends on Saturday, 9 to 10:30 at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Queens, NY.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 21, 2019