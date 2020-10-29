Paul A. Hopkins, 77, of Lookout, Damascus Township, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was the son of the late Lynn and Edna (Gillette) Hopkins of Rileyville and was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Linda Gevert in 2007. He is survived by his present wife, Jeraldine "Jeri" Hopkins.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Rileyville and the surrounding area and was an avid tractor enthusiast. He spent years traveling to tractor pulls, pulling tractors, and working on them. He had been a member of NTPA, National Tractor Pulling Association and Tri County Tractor Pullers. But, his passion lie in trucking.
Paul's career in trucking began in high school, hauling milk cans. Over the years, he worked for himself as well as many honorable trucking companies in the Wayne County area. He enjoyed his career to its fullest until his retirement at age 74.
If Paul wasn't driving trucks or pulling tractors he was working on them. However, his greatest accomplishment in life were his children. Paul was a kind, loving, and friendly man; a true friend a friend would like to have. His loss will be felt deep and wide.
He is survived by his two greatest gifts; eldest son, David and wife Patricia of Herrick Center; their children, Zachary and wife Stephanie and great-granddaughter Lucy of Plymouth, and Zane of Hawley; and son Larry, and wife Allyson of Rileyville; and their children, Kyra of White Mills, and Samuel of Rileyville.
In addition to his children, he leaves behind four step-daughters and their families, Jennifer Schott, Carrie Gallagher, Katie Gregory, and Elizabeth Smith. He is survived by his brother, Harold "Hop" Hopkins and wife Betty of Tyler Hill, and sister Sandy Hartzel and husband Frank of Williamsport. Paul was also loved and is survived by a large extended family.
His sister, Marie Diehl and nephews Robert Diehl Jr. and Jake Hopkins preceded him in death.
As per Paul's request, there will be no formal services and the family will hold a memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to either or both scholarship funds of Jake Hopkins and Robert Diehl, Jr. at the Wayne County Community Foundation, 214 9th Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.