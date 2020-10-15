Paul F. Moore, 62, Honesdale died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Wayne Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife, the former Debra J. Schrimpe. They were married April 27, 1991.



Born in Freeport, Long Island, son of the late James and Lillian Paul Moore, he attended schools in Comack, NY and graduated in 1976. He then joined the United States Army and served as an M. P. Upon leaving the Army he returned to Long Island and worked for the New York City Department of Corrections until retirement in 1999. He moved to the Honesdale area in 2009. Paul enjoyed gardening and spending time with his friends and family.



In addition to his wife he is survived by three brothers: Kevin Moore, Long Island, NY, James Moore , Long Island, NY, and Steven Pappas and his wife Kimberly , Long Island, NY; one sister, Stacey Funck and her husband Ronald, Long Island, NY; several nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:00pm in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street, PA . A memorial services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Lloyd Canfield, Methodist Minister officiating.





