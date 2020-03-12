|
|
Paul J. Kuen, 66, of Liberty NY passed away March 9, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. The son of the late Charles (Dick) and Balbina (Bobby) Lindridge Kuen, he was born on June 28, 1953 in Narrowsburg, NY. He was a graduate of Narrowsburg Central School, class of 1971.
Paul was a retired produce manager for Peck's Market in Narrowsburg, he worked there a greater part of his life. Starting at the age of 14 until he retired at 42 due to health reasons. He raised his children in Beach Lake PA and later moved to Liberty NY.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Mary Scaramuzzi Kuen. In addition to his wife Paul is survived by his loving daughters, Nicole Frisbie and Julie Kuen.
Nicole and her husband James reside in Honesdale PA with their children Kirsten and Ethan Frisbie. Julie resides in Honesdale PA with her fiancé Andrew Korb and his children Alexandra and Andrea Korb. Paul's children will cherish the fond memories they shared with their father.
Paul started collecting model trains as a child with his father and enjoyed tinkering with his trains until his death. He also enjoyed watching Nascar racing and grilling with his family.
Friends are invited to call for a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 Sr.97, Barryville, NY 12719.
A private burial of Paul's cremains will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made in Paul's name to Sullivan County SPCA, 104 Rock Hill Dr., Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 12, 2020