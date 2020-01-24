|
Paul Vincent Warrick, 41, of Newton Lake died Sunday at home. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Anne Coupland Warrick and was proprietor of Warrick Tree Service.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and quads with his friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, fiancee Brooke Zwicharowski- Ord; and her daughter Hope; uncle, Norman Coupland and wife, Rose, Clark's Summitt; the couples dogs, Zephyre and Chopper; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Warrick. A private celebration of life, and internment will be held at the convenience of the family. Special thanks to Jesse Van Duesen, Tony Marino, Frank Rapoch, and the Newton Lake Community, and many friends
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 24, 2020