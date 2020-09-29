On September 23, 2020, Pearl Evelyn (Blum) Highhouse died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was born September 19, 1935 in Milanville, PA, daughter of Walter and Evadne (Burcher) Blum.
She graduated from Damascus High School, class of 1954. On July 17, 1954, Pearl married the love of her life, William John Highhouse, in a candlelight ceremony at the Calkins Union Baptist Church. The couple had been married for over sixty years at the time of William's death five years ago.
After graduating from high school, Pearl worked for several years as a seamstress for Katz's factory in Honesdale, Pa. After her children were grown she went back to work as a cook in the Damascus Elementary cafeteria.
She was also a faithful member of the Damascus First Baptist Church and enjoyed serving many years as Sunday school teacher, Release Time Bible class teacher, and deaconess.
Last summer, Pearl moved to Bethany Village Personal Care Home where she made many friends with the staff and other residents.
In addition to her parents, Pearl was predeceased by her loving husband, William; three sisters, Doris Schweighofer, Betty Sheard, and Margie Robinholt; and a brother, Donald Blum.
She is also survived by three sons: Raymond and his wife Barbara of Damascus, Thomas and his wife Lori, also of Damascus, Larry and his wife Holly, of South Canaan; seven grandchildren, David and his wife Amanda, Stephen, John and his wife Johannah, Cody and his wife Jennifer, Benjamin and his wife Amanda, Daniel and his wife Kristie, and Sarah and her husband Matthew Madden. She also leaves twelve great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Frank Robinholt; and several nieces and nephews.
Pearl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Viewing will be held at the First Baptist Church of Damascus, 1678 River Road on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10-11 AM. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM.
Interment will be in Overlook Cemetery, Damascus, on Saturday.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431. www.BryantFuneralHome.com