Peter H. Grimm, 85, of Aldenville passed away peacefully on Sunday night, February 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Grieves Grimm; they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in December.
Born May 31, 1934 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Clotilde (Gardyne) Grimm.
As a young man, Peter worked on the Lackawanna Railroad. He served in the Military Police of the U.S. Army. Following his Honorable Discharge, he went on to be the owner of multiple laundromats and dry cleaning businesses in New Jersey. Peter was a member of Little Falls Masonic Lodge #154 for more than 50 years. After moving to Aldenville, he was the owner of Ponderosa Pines Campground and Cottages. In his later years of semi-retirement, Peter was a local real estate agent.
He loved baseball, trains, NASA, and space exploration. Peter's favorite activities around home involved his backhoe, tractors, dump truck, and bulldozer. He loved life, and will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by three loving children: Carol Johnson and her husband Douglas, Peter Grimm, and Diane Mitchell and her husband James, all of New Jersey; four grandchildren: Jessica Mitchell, Chloe Johnson, Charles Johnson, and Bradley Mitchell; one great-granddaughter, Norah Mitchell.
Peter's family expresses gratitude to the caregivers of Wayne Memorial Hospice, and his special friend Nicki.
Memorial Services with Masonic & Military Honors will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. Pastor Cal Wiggins will officiate the service. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday from 1:00 PM through the time of service in the funeral home. Also, following the memorial services, after 5:00 PM, a memorial dinner gathering will be held at The Lodge at Keen Lake, 15 Warren Rix Drive, Waymart.
In lieu of flowers, the memorial contributions may be made in Peter's memory to The , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr., Honesdale, PA 18431
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 12, 2020