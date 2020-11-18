Phyl W. Collins, Sr.

Honesdale - Phyl W. Collins, Sr., 54, of Honesdale, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Judith Berran. The couple married on August 17, 1993.

Born on December 21, 1965 in Simi Valley, CA, he was the son of the late Phyl W. and Beverly L. (James) Swain. Following the death of his parents, he was raised by Bette Westman of Nevada and the late Stanford Collins, Sr.

A carpenter, Phyl was employed at Camp Moshava in Honesdale.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a former member of the ACE Snowmobiling Club. Phyl enjoyed spending time in his garage looking forward to friends and family stopping in to visit.

He attended St. Bernard's Church in Beach Lake.

Also surviving are his children, Thomas V. Riggio and partner Julie Shencavitz of Nevada, Phyl W. Collins, Jr. and partner Serina Trajillo and step-children Alina and Aria all of Nevada, and Jessica Collins and partner William Swendsen of Honesdale; his siblings Christy Kuhns of Honesdale, Dave Lundgren, Curt Lundgren and Steven Lundgren all of California. He is also survived by his dog Daisy.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings Stanford Collins Jr., Frank Collins and Craig Lundgren and his dogs Dudders and Sandy.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24th at St. Bernard's Church, 300 Catholic Church Rd., Beach Lake, PA 18405 at 10 am. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store