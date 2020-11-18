1/1
Phyl W. Collins Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyl W. Collins, Sr.
Honesdale - Phyl W. Collins, Sr., 54, of Honesdale, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Judith Berran. The couple married on August 17, 1993.
Born on December 21, 1965 in Simi Valley, CA, he was the son of the late Phyl W. and Beverly L. (James) Swain. Following the death of his parents, he was raised by Bette Westman of Nevada and the late Stanford Collins, Sr.
A carpenter, Phyl was employed at Camp Moshava in Honesdale.
An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a former member of the ACE Snowmobiling Club. Phyl enjoyed spending time in his garage looking forward to friends and family stopping in to visit.
He attended St. Bernard's Church in Beach Lake.
Also surviving are his children, Thomas V. Riggio and partner Julie Shencavitz of Nevada, Phyl W. Collins, Jr. and partner Serina Trajillo and step-children Alina and Aria all of Nevada, and Jessica Collins and partner William Swendsen of Honesdale; his siblings Christy Kuhns of Honesdale, Dave Lundgren, Curt Lundgren and Steven Lundgren all of California. He is also survived by his dog Daisy.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings Stanford Collins Jr., Frank Collins and Craig Lundgren and his dogs Dudders and Sandy.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24th at St. Bernard's Church, 300 Catholic Church Rd., Beach Lake, PA 18405 at 10 am. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hessling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved