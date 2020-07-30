1/1
Phyllis "Suzie" Gutknecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis "Suzie" Gutknecht, 70 of Jefferson Twp, passed away peacefully and went home with our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020. Her husband of 49 years is Michael Gutknecht of Jefferson Twp.

Born in Peckville, Pa and raised on the family farm in Jefferson Twp., Pa. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Phyllis Swoyer.
She was a graduate of Lake Consolidated School in Lake Ariel and furthered her education at the Mercy School of Nursing earning her LPN. Prior to retirement, she was a dedicated scrub nurse an Operating Room teacher to many nursing students. She taught a trick or two to new surgeons at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was a member of the Cortez United Methodist Church, Cortez.

She was an avid reader of romance novels and enjoyed hunting deer with her husband, rabbit hunting with their beloved beagles, and fishing on Lake Ontario. She is especially known for her love of Turkey hunting. Those close to her will recall her hooting and hollering as she did her funny happy dance every time she bagged the big one. In addition to her outdoor activities, she loved to bake, fall harvest canning, planting a new species of bulbs for spring, and cooking large holiday meals. She had a gift of song that everyone stopped to pay attention to and could out dance everyone at a wedding reception. She loved holidays, especially Halloween when she could wear her favorite witching attire.

Also surviving are daughters Michelle Gilchrist and her husband Donald and their children Alesha, Amanda, and Frank all of Jefferson Twp, and Karen Thomas and her husband Eric and their daughter Olivia of Falls; sisters Dorothy Peet of Tunkhannock and Nancy Edwards of Hamlin; sister's-in-law Connie Swoyer of Limerick, Pa and Linda Gulbin and her husband Vincent of Scranton; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Joan Jones and brother Harry "Hack" Swoyer.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to: The Florence Swoyer Music Scholarship Fund. Mail the check to: Clayton Park, 26 Eagle Eye Dr, Lake Ariel, Pa 18436

To share a memory or to leave your condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Evelyn/Jim Massetti
July 30, 2020
Mike & Family,
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Suzie. You will be in my prayers.
Wayne
Wayne Beck
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved