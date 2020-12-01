1/1
Rachel Ann Branning
On November 26, 2020, Rachel Ann Branning died after a month long struggle post-surgery. Rachel was 83 years old.
Rachel is survived by her eight children: Alayne Branning, David Branning, Julie Somers, Lynda Cantarella, William Branning, Steven Branning, Matthew Branning and James Branning. 17 grandchildren: James Thomas, Emily Gavel, Jason Branning, Nicholas Branning, Amy Decker, Rachel Tucker, Paul Somers, Chris Somers, Cory Cantarella, Nicole Cantarella, Andrew Branning, Michelle Branning, Ethan Branning, Megan Branning, Neil Branning, Matthew and Martin Branning. 20 Greatgrandchildren: Grace, Caroline and Laird Thomas; Miller, Jack and Evan Gavel; Amelia, Justin, Ryan and Carolea Somers; Mason, Aubrey and Rylan Tucker; Brynnlea Somers; Derek & Taylor Branning; Molly and Jake Branning; Brantley and Ryker Decker. Rachel's brothers and sisters: Charles "Nip" Foster, Duane Foster, David Foster, Lynna Obelenus, Gail Durko, Richard "Dick" Foster, Laura "Sissy" Butts and John Foster.
She was preceded in death by husband Gene Branning, parents Arnold and Elizabeth Foster, brothers Neil, Doug and Brian Foster and sister Karen Giddings.
Rachel was born on February 20, 1937 in Uniondale, PA. Rachel married her high school sweetheart Gene in 1955. Rachel's life's work was raising their eight children (and a few grandchildren). Rachel never met a stranger and would give you her last penny. Everyone loved Rachel's homemade cinnamon buns. You never left her house hungry. Rachel could still turn a pretty mean cartwheel up until a few years ago. There is a hole in our hearts and anyone whose life she touched.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City.
To send online condolences, visit brennanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Tri-County Independent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
