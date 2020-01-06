Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Raimond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph L. Raimond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph L. Raimond Obituary
Ralph L. Raimond, of White Mills, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was 92.

He was the son of the late Frank and Francesca Cropanese Raimond, born on September 27, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY.

Ralph proudly served our country in both the US Navy and US Army.

He used his training in the military to fuel his careers throughout his life, he earned his PHD and taught at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, He worked for the US Government in many capacities; he had been a Federal Criminal Investigator, a Certified Fraud Consultant and a Licensed Private Investigator.

He also spoke several languages. Ralph was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife Helen (Grispoy) Raimond, whom he married in 1996; his step-daughters Joy and Helen Caluya; three grandchildren; nieces Gloria Cahalan and Jane Lake (Ricky); as well as his great-niece Tricia. He is predeceased by his sister Rose Raimond and nephew Peter Cahalan.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 6pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30am.Fr. Billy Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodbourne Reformed Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -