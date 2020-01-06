|
|
Ralph L. Raimond, of White Mills, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was 92.
He was the son of the late Frank and Francesca Cropanese Raimond, born on September 27, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY.
Ralph proudly served our country in both the US Navy and US Army.
He used his training in the military to fuel his careers throughout his life, he earned his PHD and taught at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, He worked for the US Government in many capacities; he had been a Federal Criminal Investigator, a Certified Fraud Consultant and a Licensed Private Investigator.
He also spoke several languages. Ralph was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife Helen (Grispoy) Raimond, whom he married in 1996; his step-daughters Joy and Helen Caluya; three grandchildren; nieces Gloria Cahalan and Jane Lake (Ricky); as well as his great-niece Tricia. He is predeceased by his sister Rose Raimond and nephew Peter Cahalan.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30am.Fr. Billy Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodbourne Reformed Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 6, 2020