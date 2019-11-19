Home

Services
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
Burial
Following Services
Green Gates Cemetery
Hawley, PA
Ramona Rose (Bretz) Henry


1929 - 2019
Ramona Rose (Bretz) Henry Obituary
Ramona Rose Henry, age 89, of Ellen Memorial Health Care Center, Honesdale, died Friday, November 15, 2019.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Henry, in 1995.
Born December 18, 1929, in White Mills, Ramona was the daughter of the late Adolph and Mildred (Tetzaff) Bretz.  She attended Hawley High School and worked in the Amber Mill in White Millls and later Sherman's Mill in Hawley.  She operated E&R Garage on Route 590 outside Hawley with her husband Earl until 1995.
Formerly of Hawley, she had been a resident at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center for 11 years.  Ramona was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hawley.
She is survived by her best friend: James Hamill of Hawley; her nephew:  Randy Novobilski of Carbondale; her niece:  Shirley Thomas of Tunkhannock; and her sister-in-law:  Darlene Bretz of Bellavista, AR.
Her beloved German shepherd, Beauty, predeceased her.
Ramona will be missed by good friends Jimmy Hamill, Helen Winkelblech and Shirley Gumble.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA.  The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Colleen E. Cox, Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating.  Burial will be in Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley following the service.
Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA  18428.  For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 19, 2019
