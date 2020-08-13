1/1
Randy K. Dolph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy K. Dolph, 49, of Clinton Township, Waymart, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday morning August 9, 2020 at home.

Born September 13, 1970 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Darlene M. (Daniels) Dolph.

Randy was a very helpful family member and friend. He loved to go fishing and always enjoyed being outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry W. Dolph of Waymart, and another loving brother; a nephew, Nicholas Dolph; a niece, Brooke Dolph; a great-nephew, Lawrence Dolph; and a great-niece, Paisley Dolph.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Edward Dolph in infancy, and Robert Dolph; and a nephew, William Dolph.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM in East Canaan Cemetery, St. Tikhon's Road, Waymart, PA with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.

Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved