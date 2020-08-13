Randy K. Dolph, 49, of Clinton Township, Waymart, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday morning August 9, 2020 at home.
Born September 13, 1970 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Darlene M. (Daniels) Dolph.
Randy was a very helpful family member and friend. He loved to go fishing and always enjoyed being outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry W. Dolph of Waymart, and another loving brother; a nephew, Nicholas Dolph; a niece, Brooke Dolph; a great-nephew, Lawrence Dolph; and a great-niece, Paisley Dolph.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Edward Dolph in infancy, and Robert Dolph; and a nephew, William Dolph.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM in East Canaan Cemetery, St. Tikhon's Road, Waymart, PA with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com