

Raymond J. Kenyon Sr. 87, of Equinunk PA died on March 6, 2020 at his home, with his wife by his side Juanita Vargas Kenyon, his second wife of 18 years.



The couple married in September 21, 2002.



Born February 8, 1933 in Franklin, NY, he was son of the late Chauncey and Mabel Stone Kenyon.



Raymond began his career in construction. He worked with Ray Labar at the sawmill, and later owned and operated a blue stone quarry before retiring.



In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering around his garage and home fixing things.

He also enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Most of all Raymond loved his family and spending time with his wife and kids, and grandchildren.



He was loved by all because of his kindness, and was the best husband and father.



In addition, he is survived by his children Deborah and husband Robert Kanter, Raymond Jr., Timothy Kenyon, David Kenyon and wife Dawn Macey, stepchildren William and Linda Evans Susanne Ramirez and husband Edurado Ramirez, Sandra Palamer, Ian Walther and wife Laurel Walther.



Also surviving are his sisters Ethel Choinski and Gladys Labar, and brother James Kenyon, his grandchildren Julianna and husband Justin, Timothy and wife Sabrina, Olivia, Karlee, and Evan, great grandchildren Rosalee, Caroline, Jocelyn, and Mason Ray; many more nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his first wife Dolores Abarientos Kenyon, two sisters Thelma Rake and Dorothy Ritch, and three brothers Chauncey, Robert, Daniel Kenyon and grandson Jared Kenyon.



Memorial service and burial will be held at Braman Cemetery 710 Braman Road Equinunk Pa. on August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Friends and family are welcome to join us.



