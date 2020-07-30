



Born December 10, 1941, Ray was born three days after the attacks of Pearl Harbor and was the only son to parents Mabel [Palmer] Lintner and Raymond J. Lintner Sr.



His youth was filled with sports, consuming his every hour and every season. Baseball proved to be closest to his heart for over 30 years, spanning a career locally and regionally with the most stolen bases and a record achieving batting average. When he wasn't playing or managing the Honesdale Ramblers baseball team, he was instrumental in organizing sports and baseball for youth leagues throughout the Honesdale area.



His life off the field was all about his children, teaching them everything from sports to the outdoors. Neighborhood children would flock to the Lintner house, where on any given day, it was natural to join in to a game of kickball, baseball, or as the seasons changed, football, gymnastics and even ice hockey on the outdoor rink he made every winter.



Professionally, he taught math and science at Wayne Highlands Middle School for several years after earning his Bachelor of Science from the University of Scranton.



Later in life, he started his own enterprise with CleanRite Cleaning Services. He approached every job with a smile and an infectious attitude that naturally earned him clients and loyalty throughout the rolling hills of the Poconos. He met his future wife, Elizabeth [Liz] Glatz, and spent his remaining 30 years of life being devoted to her, tending to the garden they grew together, adventuring new areas and even embarked on a 3-week journey across the US to show his loving wife the great United States.



They spent their days together to the fullest and enjoyed quiet evenings watching Jeopardy with Liz by his side. Quite the romantic, Ray wrote poems, expressing his love for Liz and showcasing his literary talents through the written word.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Mabel and Ray, and sister Sharon Lee. Ray is survived by his devoted wife Liz Glatz-Lintner, children Robin, Raymond III, Russell, Randi, Rhonda [Lintner] Reino, son in-law James Reino as well as his sole grandchild Sophia and many cousins.



He will be forever in our hearts, and with us at every crack of the bat or snap of the glove. Play Ball!

December 10 1941 to July 17 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store