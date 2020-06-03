Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax, 91, of Waymart, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Wayne Woodlands Manor.



Born February 11, 1929, in Mahanoy City, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Idason.

Jeanne was a talker who loved to dance and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are her 2 daughters, Kathleen Wilson and husband Bob of Bangor, PA, and Eileen Jaggars and husband David, of Lake Ariel, PA; step-daughter, Sandra Rospiglissi of Tunkhannock, PA; her sister, Margaret Gesiskie of Waymart, PA; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard F. Grady and Murray H. Truax; and a sister, Rita Kufrovich.



Interment will be at Canaan Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

