Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax
Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax, 91, of Waymart, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Wayne Woodlands Manor.

Born February 11, 1929, in Mahanoy City, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Idason.
Jeanne was a talker who loved to dance and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her 2 daughters, Kathleen Wilson and husband Bob of Bangor, PA, and Eileen Jaggars and husband David, of Lake Ariel, PA; step-daughter, Sandra Rospiglissi of Tunkhannock, PA; her sister, Margaret Gesiskie of Waymart, PA; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard F. Grady and Murray H. Truax; and a sister, Rita Kufrovich.

Interment will be at Canaan Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 3, 2020.
