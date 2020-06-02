Attorney Richard D. Ballou, 82, of Honesdale passed away on Thursday night, May 28, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, after an illness.
Born September 16, 1937 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Donald Agustus Ballou and Ann (Turlip) Ballou.
Richard graduated from Honesdale High School, Class of 1956. In September of that year, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force and went on to travel the world as an instrumentalist in the Air Force Marching and Jazz Bands. He arranged music for many of the performances in which he was a renowned pianist.
Following his honorable discharge in 1960, Richard returned to Honesdale. He studied at West Chester University and later the University of Scranton. For a time, Richard served as the Justice of the Peace in Honesdale. In 1971, he graduated from Duquesne School of Law where he earned his Ph.D. Richard went on to have an successful law career in Honesdale for more than 45 years. He thought of himself as a "small town lawyer helping people with big town problems". As part of his general practice, he practiced criminal law, family law, estate and real estate law. He was also an instructor of legal ethics and business law at Lackawanna College.
Richard was responsible for the very first "Grant-a-Wish" program in Wayne County, which made the dreams of terminally ill children come true. He was known in the community for his Sunday night Jazz show on the local radio station for several years. Richard enjoyed many activities in life; some of which included golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was a former member of the Delaware Hills Hunting and Fishing Club.
Richard is survived by four children: Erinne Miller, Donald Ballou and his wife Jennifer, Michelle Coe and her husband Michael, and Jeanne Ballou and her fiancé, Jason Young; eight grandchildren: Bryan Hildebrandt, Donald, Molly, and Wyatt Ballou, and Justin, Joshua, and Michael Coe, and Meghan Ballou; and his former wife Jean Vitale, the mother of his children.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter Nicolle Ballou and his wife Diane Ballou.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Glen Dyberry Cemetery, near Warren Street, Honesdale, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 2, 2020.