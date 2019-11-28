|
|
Richard Drake Evans, "Drake" 69, of Lebanon, PA, formerly of Moylan, PA, died on November 10, 2019 in Lebanon, PA from heart disease. He was born March 3, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Richard and Martha Evans.
After graduating high school, Drake joined the Naval Reserves and later served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician at the Naval Base in Alameda, CA. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Neumann College, Aston, PA.
These achievements came during many years of struggle with the diseases of addiction and mental illness. Despite setbacks, he continued to work on his recovery with the help of the Lebanon VA Hospital and Calvary Chapel in Lebanon, PA. For a brief time, Drake was employed by the Lebanon County Career Link and, for his work there, received the Shane Weiant Award from the Lebanon
County Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities for being an "employee who has overcome numerous obstacles."
Drake loved spending holidays in Honesdale, PA and vacations in Ocean City, NJ with his nieces and great-nephews. His family knew him as a loving brother and best friend. His friends knew him as a kind and honest soul. Drake shared his faith with others and his sense of humor brightened our lives. He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Evans Myers and husband, Linus, and niece Kathryn Bronson and husband, Sherman, and two great-nephews, Owen and Wyatt Bronson, all of Honesdale; niece Anne Myers of Asheville, NC, and best friend, Jeffrey Pack.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Lebanon VA Hospital and their Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center for their professionalism, kindness, and compassion.
The family also expresses their gratefulness to the ministers of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon, PA.
A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2020 and will be announced at a later date. Charitable contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA, 17046.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 28, 2019