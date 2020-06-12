Richard Schweinsburg, 79, of Waymart passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. His wife, the former Elaine Olver of Beach Lake survives him. They were married on January 2, 1971.
Born November 7, 1940 in Shelter Island, New York, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Robinson) Schweinsburg.
Following his graduation from Lake Ariel Consolidated School, he served in the United States Army. Richard was a lifelong farmer and lived on the family farm in South Canaan Township for most of his life.
He was a dedicated Husband & father & took great pride in all he did; especially his family, children & grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, his animals & his tractors. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren play & grow, and he loved all the funny little things they'd say & do. He enjoyed going out to eat & spending time with friends. His memory will live on in our hearts & He will be greatly missed by all.
He is also survived by four children, Shawn Heraghty and her husband James of Elmira Heights, NY, Jodi Knecht and her husband Tim of Waymart, Robert Schweinsburg and Misty of Waymart, and Ted Schweinsburg of Waymart; four brothers, John Schweinsburg and his wife Donna of Cicero, NY, Ray Schweinsburg and his wife Margaret of Polson, Montana, Fred Schweinsburg and his wife Nancy of Lake Ariel, and David Schweinsburg and his wife Susan of Waymart; his 11 grandchildren, James, Maura, and Kaylea Heraghty; Dale, Justin, and Kenny Knecht and Shanequa Knecht Moser; Jacob and Hunter Wells, and William and Timmy Schweinsburg; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Richard is joining two grandchildren in Heaven.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Simon Cemetery, Intersection of Mountain Road and McKinney Road, South Canaan Twp. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Dave Olver Wrestling Scholarship Fund, the Disabled American Veterans or the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 12, 2020.