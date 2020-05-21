|
Robert Charles Klemovitch, 85, of Honesdale, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Hilda Laughland. The couple married on January 23, 1960.
Born on February 26, 1935 in Eynon, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Pavlosky Klemovitch. His family later moved to New Jersey where he was raised. Bob later served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959. For 35 years, he worked for Hoffman LaRoche Pharmaceutical in Nutley, NJ. Following his retirement, he moved to Bethany.
Bob enjoyed bowling and loved to read. He was member of the American Legion, Post 155 in Whippany, NJ.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Philip and wife Lisa and John and wife Lisa; grandchildren Jacob, Rachel and Rebecca and many loving friends.
Cremation arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 21, 2020