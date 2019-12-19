|
|
Robert J. Esselman, 73, a lifelong resident of the Skinner's Falls, NY area went home to be with the Lord on December 18th, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Ann (Rapp) Esselman. The couple married on November 25th, 1967. Robert was born on January 4th, 1946 in Milanville, PA, to Herman and Florence (Algera) Esselman of Damascus, PA. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Nancy and his son Jerome.
Robert was an outside foreman for the sheet metal workers local 25 for 30+ years. Robert (Bob) enjoyed motorcycles, spending the cold months in Florida, RVing, tractor shows and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his 8 children: his son Perry and wife Desi, daughter Krista and husband Gary, son Joel and fiancée Jen, daughter Meredith and husband Kevin, daughter Vanessa, son Jared and wife Kerri, son Shawn and wife Grace, and son Aaron and wife Kirsten, as well as, his 26 grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Deanna and husband Robert Tegeler, brother Herman and wife Dot, and sister Lynda and husband Frank Marks. Bob loved his family, but most importantly, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and he's celebrating with Him now! Viewing services will be held on Friday, December 20th from 2-4 PM and 6-8PM at the First Baptist Church of Damascus, 1678 River Road Damascus, PA where he was a member for most of his life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 11 AM at First Baptist Church of Damascus. Interment will follow immediately at Hillcrest Cemetery, Damascus, PA followed by a celebration of his life at Calkin's Baptist Church. Arrangements by Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 34 Upper Main Street Callicoon, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Damascus, 1678 River Rd. Damascus, PA 18415 For further information or to leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-887-4900
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 19, 2019