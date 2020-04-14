|
Robert "Robbie" Lee Anderson, 25, of Waymart sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident on April 9, 2020. Robbie later died from those injuries at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton that afternoon.
Born February 25, 1995 in Scranton. His mother, Kimberly Anderson and Edward Schumacher, the man he considered to be his father; raised him together with his siblings in a tight-knit, blended family. Their home is in Waymart.
Robbie always had a smile on his face. His grandpa Jim used to say he had a "shit-eating grin". He even had a bounce to his step. He loved to "debate" or "argue" if you were asking his parents or siblings! He had a quest for all types of knowledge and when he believed in something you weren't changing his mind.
He overcame so many personal obstacles in his short life but his faith in good people and God kept him on the right path.
Not a lot of people may know this but he was fiercely loyal and was an advocate for the downtrodden and most definitely for animals. He was literally thankful for everything and was happy with very little. He always shook a hand in greeting, gave a hug goodbye, and always told people what they meant to him.
He loved his dog Sebastian. He loved taking him for car rides and to dog parks. His reason for living and becoming a better human was his son, Landon James. He couldn't wait to teach him how to skateboard and play basketball. He literally changed his father's life. Robbie left a legacy of love and respect to his son. He will be deeply missed.
He is also survived by a brother, Lance Anderson of Waymart, a brother John Anderson of Forest City, a sister Heather Schumacher and her daughter Madelyn, both of Prompton, and a brother Eddie Schumacher of Edison, NJ. Maternal grandmother Linda Matoushek, Uncle David Matoushek, and many other close aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Robbie was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Matoushek.
Due to the current health regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
