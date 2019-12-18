|
|
Robin E. Reynolds of Hawley, Pa passed away suddenly Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the Wayne Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher J. Reynolds, and her loving son, Christopher Robert Reynolds of Hawley.
Robin was born July 28, 1964 in Honesdale the daughter of Robert Case and the late Jane Smith Case.
She graduated from Honesdale High School , class of 1983 and Empire Beauty School in Scranton. Robin was a social member of the Hawley Fire Department. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid collector of mouse related figurines and ornaments of all kinds. Her infectious laugh and sense of humor were well known and often reduced friends and family to stitches and tears.
In addition to her husband and son she is survived by her father, Robert Case and his wife Nancy of Florida; step children, Wayne Reynolds of Honesdale and Jessica Young and her husband William of Iowa; two sisters, Kim Mikulak and her husband Ted of Honesdale and Cinda Dirlam and her husband Tom of Honesdale; several nieces and nephews
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St Honesdale, Pa 18431.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Allied Services Foundation 100 Abington Executive Park Clarks Summit PA 18411 (allied-services.org/giving) or the Hawley Fire Company 17 Columbus Ave. (PO Box 61) Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 18, 2019