|
|
Rolf Schultze, 91 of New Jersey passed away on April 15, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital of Denville, NJ after an illness.
Rolf was born in Hamburg Germany on August 31, 1928. He was the son of Klara and Otto Schultze.
Rolf lived an extraordinary life. As a boy, Rolf grew up during WWII and would often share stories about his childhood during the war.
Towards the end of the war Rolf's town was taken over by the American army and he and his family befriended an American soldier who would often bring them food and supplies in exchange for his mother's homemade cooking. Years later, Rolf would visit this soldier's family in the United States.
After the war was over, Rolf obtained a job in the textile industry and was soon transferred to Hong Kong. Rolf spent several years living in Hong Kong and Taiwan. It was here that he met and married his first wife and had a daughter, Kathleen. During this time, he also traveled extensively throughout many countries in the far east.
Eventually Rolf immigrated to the United States. He divorced and later met and married his second wife Klaere, also an immigrant from Germany. Rolf and Klaere were married for 44 years. Rolf and Klaere had two children and lived in Lake Hiawatha, NJ before retiring and moving to a small rural community in Honesdale, PA. Rolf and Klaere lived a peaceful country life in Honesdale until Klaere's death in 2012. Rolf was also predeceased by a sister, Gretchen.
In the final years of his life Rolf moved to back to northern NJ and lived a happy life with the friends he made at his senior complex and nursing home. Rolf is grateful for everyone that helped to take care of him during the final years of his life.
Rolf is survived by three children, Lynn Deegan and husband Peter, Kathleen Loperena and husband Joseph; Ingrid Schultze, and six grandchildren James, Erin, Natalie, and Thomas Deegan and Melanie and Pamela Loperena.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 17, 2020