Ronald C. Eldred,78, Honesdale died Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale after an illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary Glosenger Eldred.



Born in Honesdale, son of the late Orvis and Selma Myers Eldred, he worked as a motorcycle mechanic at North American Warhorse, Scranton until retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Central United Methodist Church of Honesdale and the Lucky 7 Motorcycle club. Ronald enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles. He loved family outings, especially camping and taking trips to Disney World.



In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Suzanne McKean and her husband, Richard of Highland Lake, NY; three sons and daughter-in laws: Daniel and Ruth Eldred, East Stroudsburg, Donald and Kim Eldred , Honesdale, Timothy and Johnna Eldred, Bethany; eleven grandchidlren; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard.



Due to covid concerns funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family will hold an outdoor reception for friends and family at 5 Sugar Street, Bethany , PA on Wednesday at 1:00 pm.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St. Honesdale, PA.

