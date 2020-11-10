1/1
Ronald George Shute
Ronald George Shute, 63, of Hawley, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Born on January 15, 1957, he was the son of the late George Herbert and Alice Elizabeth (Lyons) Shute. Ron attended Johnson Technical College and worked as an automotive mechanic before being employed at the former S.J. Bailey and Sons in Honesdale. Until becoming ill, Ron worked at Shooky's in Hawley.

An avid sports fan, he was very knowledgeable of statistics and history of teams and athletes. He enjoyed following the Baltimore
Orioles and Green Bay Packers.

Ron also enjoyed working on cars and was proud of his 1969 Chevy Nova he restored. He also enjoyed bowling.

Surviving is his sister Patricia Goode and husband Jesse of Frederick, MD; his niece Jessica Goode; cousin Nancy Simon.

He was preceded in death by his brothers William and Lionel Shute.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 10, 2020.
