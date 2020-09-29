1/1
Rose Marie (Gallik) Carson
Rose Carson departed her loving family on September 25, 2020.

She was born on June 4, 1934 to John and Sophie (Kresock) Gallik.

Rose was mother to Bill, Teresa, Cindy and Dennis. She raised her children with duty and love in Waymart with her husband Tony. Rose and Tony would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on October 22nd.

As a practicing Catholic, Rose was known for her devotion to her faith and her family. Settling within walking distance from her childhood homestead, Rose spent her adult years taking care of her mother's needs while raising her own family. A 1952 graduate of Honesdale High School, Rose worked as a teller in the Honesdale National Bank, and she worked for twenty years as a payroll clerk for the County of Wayne until retirement.

She was proud of her involvement in the Catholic Daughters, the Altar & Rosary Society, and of her volunteer work with the St. Mary's Block Party, the American Cancer Society and, for twelve years, with the American Red Cross Blood Mobile. In retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with Tony on trips to Nova Scotia, Hawaii, Alaska and many other states as displayed in her magnet collection on the refrigerator in the kitchen of their home.

In addition to her husband Tony, Rose is survived by her son Bill and wife Joyce - Hawley, PA; her daughter Dr. Teresa - Brooklyn NY, her daughter Cindy and husband Ed Bianchi - Waymart PA, her son Dennis, Waymart PA, and her granddaughter, Adena Bianchi - Pittsburgh PA.

Aside from her immediate family, Rose, one of eleven Gallik children, is survived by her sisters Sophie Benney - Glen Burnie MD, Ceil Janezic - Yardley PA, Mary Davitt & husband Jerry - Youngsville NY, and Adele Mansfield - Odenton MD; sister-in-law Anna Mae Gallik - Denville NJ; and many nieces and nephews.

As her family, we know Rose appreciated the visits, telephone calls and cards sent to her, and the care provided by the dedicated staff of the Ellen Memorial Nursing home.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements made through the Hessling Funeral Home, Honesdale, PA.
There will be no public calling hours.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Sep. 29, 2020.
