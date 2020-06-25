Ruth Mae Albring Pinand, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Astoria Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven, FL on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1927 in Ballston Spa, NY to George Howard and Maybelle Albring.



Ruth was a spunky lady who always lived her life her way and according to her rules. She loved collecting unique Monopoly games and memorabilia and had more than 150 different titles. She also sewed, quilted, and crocheted and was a member of various crafting organizations throughout her life. Ruth, along with her husband, John Pinand, was a square dancer and roller skater and the pair won many accolades in both activities.



Before her retirement in 1988, Ruth was a bus driver for Dunn's Bus Service in Wantage, NJ for 20 years.



In 1961, She married John A. Pinand, who preceded her in death in November, 1989. They resided in Wantage, NJ from the time of their marriage until they both retired, when they moved to Pleasant Mount, PA for the majority of their retirement years. Just last year, Ruth relocated to Lake Wales, FL, where she lived her remaining time on this earth. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter, Kelly Lynn Frawley (1987) and a step-daughter, Margaret Pinand Healy (2015).



Ruth was survived by a son, Jody P. Frawley of Lake Wales, FL, two daughters, Wendy K. Pinand Stueber (John) of Pleasant Mount, PA and Ruth A. Pinand Ramondino of Endicott, NY, and a step-son, Henry Pinand (Connie) of Rockaway, NJ. She was also survived by 23 Grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, among many other loving relatives.



Ruth has been cremated in accordance with her wishes and will be memorialized with her husband at the Brigg's Cemetery in Ballston Spa, NY, where their ashes will be interred. The memorial is scheduled for July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am.

