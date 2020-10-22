1/1
Sanford D. "Sandy" Beecher III
Sanford D. (Sandy) Beecher, III of Milford, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, October 17, 2020, after enduring a long battle with cancer. He was 60 years young.

The son of Sanford D. and Sally (Coder) Beecher, Jr. he was born December 30, 1959 in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was married to Tany (Giglio) Beecher on May 6, 2016 in Hawley, PA.

Sandy grew up in Milford. He attended Delaware Valley High School, Penn State University, Florida State University, Full Sail Recording School and the Defense Language Institute before serving as a linguist in the United States Air Force. Sandy was an accomplished self-taught musician, playing the harmonica, guitar, banjo, and mandolin and singing and songwriting. He loved the Blues, Bluegrass and songs of praise. His distinctive sense of humor made people laugh even in the toughest times. Sandy loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, soul and strength.

Sandy enjoyed working outdoors. He was a committed organic farmer, planting and harvesting garlic and other vegetables for sale, and operated a firewood business. He and his wife Tany were caretakers of a summer camp in recent years.

Sandy leaves behind his wife Tany; his mother Sally; sisters Sharon Nina and husband David, Susan Beecher and husband Jamie Restucci, Stacey Chelak and husband Greg, and Sarah Eilbacher and husband John; children April Beecher, Tess Landis and husband Evan, Gabe Beecher and fiancé Lindsay Ruotulo, and Luke Beecher and wife Gabriela; granddaughter Kennedy; nieces and nephews Ryan terMeulen, Christian, Corey and Clayton Chelak, Emily, Claire and Julia Jacobus, and Davis and Alex Nina; cousins LeeAnn Mitchell and Kenny Clark. He was predeceased by his father Sandy Jr.

It was Sandy's desire to donate his body to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA through the Humanity Gift Registry. Private services may be planned by the family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, which provided outstanding compassionate care during Sandy's illness (99 Sparta Avenue, Newton NJ 07860 or www.KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
He was a good classmate. Helped you if he could..He loved life and all he knew. Will be missed..RIP Sandy...
Deborah Lyn Harriott
Classmate
October 20, 2020
Sandy was one of our kindest, sweetest classmates! Always a happy soul and friend to all. Hugs and love to all of his family - the stars are already shining brighter in heaven with his arrival! Rest in peace Sandy!
Susie Prisco
Classmate
